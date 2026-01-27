Polaris Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to Polaris for the fourth quarter of $303.6 million or $5.34 per share, compared to net income of $10.6 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.08 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 13 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter grew to $1.92 billion from $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected sales of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PII is trading at $68.81, down $0.30 or 0.43 percent.

