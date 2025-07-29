Polaris Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Polaris Inc. (PII):

Earnings: -$79.3 million in Q2 vs. $68.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.39 in Q2 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.9 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.852 billion in Q2 vs. $1.961 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.6 - $1.8B

