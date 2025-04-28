Markets
Pogressive Insurance To Hire Over 12,000 People In 2025

April 28, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pogressive Insurance (PRGS) Monday announces plans to hire more than 12,000 people in 2025 to support its continued year-over-year growth.

"Progressive continues to prove that our culture is not defined or limited by our physical spaces. By having a flexible workplace approach it not only allows us to meet the needs of our current employees, but to also reach job seekers where they are," said Neil Lenane, Progressive Business Leader of Talent Acquisition. "Although in a reimagined workforce, we still seek to live our core values each day and that starts with our talented team of more than 66,000 employees seeing our commitment to their careers and feeling that support and encouragement through our extensive offerings."

