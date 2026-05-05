Is Poet Technologies a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Key Points

Poet Technologies is yet another AI infrastructure play.

The company stands out because of its relatively tiny market cap and focus on photonic semiconductor technology.

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If you want to make millions in the stock market, you should look for small, little-known companies pioneering disruptive tech niches. Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) certainly seems to fit into this category with its unique spin on generative artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

With a market cap of just $1.1 billion, the company is significantly smaller than the $4.8 trillion industry leader Nvidia. And if Poet Technologies can replicate even a little bit of its success, that could mean potentially life-changing returns for its early backers. Let's explore the pros and cons of the stock to decide how the next few years might play out.

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A unique spin on AI hardware

Most of us experience generative AI through conversational chatbots and those silly animated videos flooding social media. But a multi-billion-dollar industry has developed behind the screens to provide the computational power, connectivity, and infrastructure needed to support consumer-facing large language models and other applications.

Poet is building a niche through its photonics technology, which is designed to move data through light waves alongside electricity. The company believes it can disrupt the AI data center ecosystem by offering better performance and lower energy and cost requirements compared with traditional forms of AI computing infrastructure. And if it pulls this off, it would help ease one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks.

That said, Poet's success is far from a sure thing. And the stock has experienced huge volatility during the past few months -- losing more than 50% of its value between late April and May as investors grew more skeptical.

What went wrong?

Finding the next big technology stock is a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack because groundbreaking innovations do not always translate to sustainable commercial success. Regular investors also don't necessarily have the technical expertise to understand Poet's complex photonic systems or compare them to alternative solutions.

With all this in mind, the company's stock performance heavily relies on validation from industry insiders -- particularly the major AI and semiconductor giants that could actually use its technology in real-world scenarios. Their adoption is crucial for the company's long-term success. And so far, it has had mixed results in persuading them to hop aboard.

In late April, Poet experienced a major setback when a client, Celestial AI, a subsidiary of Marvell Technology, canceled all purchase orders, including orders dated back to 2023. The deal was related to phonics and optical systems and would have served as a major validation for Poet's technology as well as a source of much-needed growth.

Marvell claims that the cancellation is related to the contravention of confidentiality requirements. But Marvell was brought into the deal through its acquisition of Celestial AI in February, not something it undertook on its own. It is possible that it also see Poet's technology as too speculative and poorly aligned with its strategic goals. The company may also be looking to develop photonics technology in-house.

Is Poet Technology a millionaire-maker stock?

At the end of the day, public stocks exist to make money for their shareholders. And so far, Poet's situation is complicated. The good news is that the company's full-year 2025 revenue soared almost 2,500% to $1.07 million because of early shipments of its photonics systems.

However, investors shouldn't get carried away because this growth comes from a very small base, and it isn't guaranteed to continue -- especially considering the recent loss of the Marvell contract. That deal was worth $5 million alone, likely spread out over several years. Furthermore, Poet Technology has no clear pathway to profitability with an operating loss of $42.1 million in 2025 compared with a $30.1 million loss in the prior year.

Poet Technology's small size and potentially disruptive technology give it the potential to generate millionaire-maker returns. But the risks outweigh the potential rewards right now, and investors should probably sit on the sidelines until more information becomes available.

Should you buy stock in Poet Technologies right now?

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.