PODD Stock Benefits From the Launch of Omnipod 5 in Canada

Insulet Corporation PODD recently made its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (“AID”) system commercially available in Canada for people with type 1 diabetes (ages two years and above). Omnipod 5 is available with Dexcom G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) sensor compatibility.

The latest development represents a significant step forward in expanding access to its innovative, tubeless Omnipod 5 AID system for more people globally.

PODD Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement on April 7, PODD’s shares climbed 4.5% to $256.23 in yesterday’s trading session. The company’s robust innovation efforts and ongoing expansion of the Omnipod 5 platform are solidifying its market leadership. We expect the market sentiment toward PODD stock to remain positive surrounding this development.

Insulet has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion at present. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s earnings are likely to increase 32.4% in 2025 on an 18.1% improvement in revenues. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings beat of 27.52%, on average.

About Insulet’s Omnipod 5

Omnipod 5 is the first and only FDA-cleared tubeless, waterproof AID system indicated for individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The system simplifies diabetes management and has shown an improvement in results by removing the need for multiple daily injections therapy, along with automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology. It has demonstrated strong clinical results, including lower A1c and improved time in range, while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia.

Growing Presence of Insulet’s Omnipod 5

Omnipod 5 was first introduced in the United States in 2022 and has demonstrated strong clinical results with real-world evidence. In 2023, after the successful launch in the United Kingdom and Germany, Insulet introduced Omnipod 5 in France, one of its largest markets, and the Netherlands in June 2024.

In January 2025, Omnipod 5 became available in five more countries, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, with both Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 compatibility. In the previous month, the company launched Omnipod 5 in Australia with Dexcom G6 and G7 integration. Insulet recently expanded sensor integrations to include Dexcom G7 for Omnipod 5 users in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Insulet’s Plans for Omnipod 5’s Expansion

Insulet is anticipating to bring Omnipod 5 to more markets in the upcoming quarters of 2025. The company expects to launch Omnipod 5 in Belgium and Switzerland with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus, and Dexcom G6 and G7 sensor integrations. It will be available soon in five more markets, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait.

Industry Prospects Favor PODD

Per a report by Towards Healthcare, the global insulin delivery system market size is calculated at $17.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $38.09 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 7.92% between 2024 and 2034. The increasing number of diabetic patients and technological advancements like automation, AI and machine learning are going to support the growth of the market.

Another Development by PODD

In the previous month, Insulet unveiled favorable RADIANT trial clinical data for its Omnipod 5 at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes. The RADIANT trial results demonstrate Omnipod 5 to be clinically efficient for people living with type 1 diabetes.

PODD Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Insulet’s shares have gained 50.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.4%.

PODD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Insulet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 18.6% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 49.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 23.9% in the past year against the industry’s 2.4% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

