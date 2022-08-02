PODD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $251.01, changing hands as high as $252.63 per share. Insulet Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PODD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PODD's low point in its 52 week range is $181 per share, with $323.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.10.

