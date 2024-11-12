News & Insights

Stocks
PODC

PodcastOne announces acquisition of ‘Stassi’ prodcast

November 12, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

PodcastOne (PODC) announced the acquisition of the Stassi podcast, hosted by bestselling author and reality television personality Stassi Schroeder in a multiyear seven figure deal. The podcast addition strengthens and grows PodcastOne’s existing commitment to providing engaging content tailored to women. On the Stassi podcast, Stassi shares candid stories, personal reflections, and her token commentary on everything from pop culture to relationships to style, and beyond. With each episode, listeners get an intimate glimpse into Stassi’s world, with her closest friends, as she navigates the highs and lows of life with humor, wit, and unapologetic honesty. Known for her candid conversations and authentic storytelling, Stassi has cultivated a devoted audience that resonates with her relatable experiences and insights.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PODC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PODC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.