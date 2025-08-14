Key Points GAAP revenue declined 96% year-over-year to $2,682 in Q2 2025

GAAP loss from continuing operations narrowed 19.4% to $(1,978,895) in Q2 2025 from $(2,456,669) in Q2 2024

Cash position was $506,078 as of Q2 2025, with continued reliance on external financing facilities to fund operations.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI), a company focused on AI-driven drug discovery and oncologic assay commercialization, released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 14, 2025. GAAP revenue fell 96% to $2,682 in Q2 2025 from $67,255 in Q2 2024, as sales of its tumor-specific 3D models and kits nearly disappeared. There were no analyst estimates available for comparison. Operating losses narrowed to $(1,978,895) (GAAP) from $(2,456,669) in the prior-year period, reflecting cost savings but not any commercial turnaround. The quarter saw expanded marketing efforts, with increased spending on digital initiatives, but with minimal GAAP revenue of $2,682 and declining cash (from $611,822 as of December 31, 2024 to $506,078 as of June 30, 2025), the financial picture remains strained.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.22) $(0.53) 58.5% Revenue $2,682 $67,255 (-96.0 %) Loss from Continuing Operations $(1,978,895) $(2,456,669) -19.5 % General & Administrative Expense $1,875,655 $1,825,174 2.8 % Cash & Cash Equivalents $506,078as of Jun 30, 2025 $611,822as of Dec 31, 2024 (17.3 %)

Overview of Predictive Oncology's Business and Current Focus

Predictive Oncology operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and oncology, using advanced software and a proprietary tumor biobank to assist biopharma partners in cancer drug discovery. The company leverages its AI platform, called PEDAL, and a collection of more than 150,000 patient tumor samples to build predictive models that identify and repurpose drug candidates for a variety of cancers.

Recently, the company has focused on transitioning from legacy offerings, such as 3D tumor models and kits, towards new pipelines centered on AI-powered drug discovery and commercializing proprietary assays. Key priorities include expanding the reach of ChemoFx, its primary live-cell drug response assay, and capitalizing on its biobank by building value-added partnerships.

Quarter in Detail: Metrics, Product Moves, and Financial Shifts

During Q2 2025, Predictive Oncology's GAAP revenue contracted dramatically, mainly due to a decline in sales of 3D tumor models and kits. GAAP revenue fell from $67,255 in Q2 2024 to just $2,682, a 96% drop. Management attributed the reduction to lower sales activity. Although overall operating losses narrowed to $(1,978,895) (GAAP), this improvement was mainly due to ongoing cost containment rather than any recovery in sales or new customer traction.

Operating expenses rose modestly, up 5% in the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year. General and administrative expenses (GAAP) increased 2.8% to $1,875,655 in Q2 2025 from $1,825,174 in Q2 2024. Sales and marketing expenses (GAAP) doubled to $268,959 in Q2 2025 from $134,186 in Q2 2024, with management pointing to new digital marketing initiatives to support the coming U.S. and European ChemoFx launches.

The core focus for the quarter was advancing the company’s AI-driven drug discovery efforts. Management highlighted the PEDAL platform’s ability to mine publicly available drug data, resulting in the identification of three cancer therapy candidates (Afuresertib for breast cancer, Alisertib and Entinostat for colon cancer) for possible repurposing. All activity remained at the preclinical stage, with no partnerships or milestone payments reported during the quarter.

ChemoFx, a validated live-cell testing assay designed to predict tumor responses to chemotherapy, remained central to the strategic plan. The company continued preparations for a broader U.S. commercial rollout and a planned initial European launch, both targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025. Management provided no specific data on pilot program results, contract awards, or initial customer uptake for ChemoFx during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology did achieve a technical milestone in developing two 3D liver toxicity models exclusively for diagnostics firm Labcorp (NYSE:LH). However, this achievement had no reported impact on current revenue, and management did not disclose the terms or revenue contribution from the project. The lack of clear uptake for new scientific platforms stresses the challenge in turning early-stage scientific development into commercial products.

On the financing front, the company raised approximately $586,000 in Q2 2025 through a private placement and an at-the-market stock program. It also executed a standby equity purchase agreement of up to $10 million with Yorkville Advisors Global, providing short-term access to capital as needed. Cash on hand, however, continued to erode, declining to $506,078 at quarter-end. Total stockholders’ deficit (GAAP) worsened sharply from $202,610 at December 31, 2024, to $1,653,400 at June 30, 2025, underscoring the need for further external funding to sustain operations.

The biobank remains a strategic asset, with more than 150,000 patient tumor samples. Management describes it as a competitive advantage in the AI-driven oncology space. No new licensing or partnership revenue linked to the biobank was disclosed.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Forward Priorities

The management team did not provide financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 or for fiscal 2026. Leadership stated that meaningful revenue generation is expected to begin in 2026 or later, with a near-term focus on the successful launch and adoption of ChemoFx in both U.S. and European markets. No quantified targets for revenue, profit, or cash runway were shared in the quarter’s release or commentary.

Investors should monitor the company’s ability to secure additional funding. Other key points to watch in coming quarters are developments in the planned European launch, expansion into new oncology indications for ChemoFx, progress in pipeline drug repurposing candidates, and any updates regarding ongoing merger discussions with Renovaro (NASDAQ:RNRO). The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.