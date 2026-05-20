PNC's Expansion Strategy: Growth Through Acquisitions & Partnerships

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC is pursuing growth with a clear strategy to expand in attractive markets, deepen customer relationships and strengthen fee-based capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships. While the banking industry continues to navigate market volatility, rising expenses and commercial real estate pressure, PNC is using inorganic growth to build scale and diversify its revenue opportunities.

A major pillar of this playbook is the acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, completed in January 2026. The deal significantly expanded PNC’s presence in Colorado and Arizona, two high-growth banking markets. FirstBank added $26.8 billion in assets and 95 branches, more than tripling PNC’s branch network in Colorado. It also strengthened PNC’s Arizona footprint, expanding the bank’s network to more than 70 branches. In Denver, the acquisition made PNC the leading bank by retail deposit share and branch share, creating a stronger platform for commercial, corporate, private banking and retail growth. Management expects the FirstBank acquisition to be earnings accretive, adding nearly $1 per share by 2027, with integration expected to be completed by mid-June 2026.

PNC’s acquisition strategy extends beyond traditional banking. In August 2025, the company acquired Aqueduct Capital Group to strengthen fund placement services at Harris Williams, its global investment banking arm. Earlier, PNC bought Linga, a point-of-sale and payment solutions firm, to expand its corporate payments capabilities in the hospitality and restaurant sectors. Its 2021 acquisition of BBVA USA also remains a defining step in building a broader national franchise.

Partnerships are other important parts of the growth formula. In 2025, PNC partnered with Coinbase, aimed at expanding access to trusted, secure and innovative digital asset solutions to PNC's banking clients and institutional investors. In 2024, PNC partnered with Plaid for secure customer data sharing and expanded its TCW Group alliance to offer private credit solutions, strengthening its presence in emerging financial services beyond branch expansion.

Overall, PNC Financial’s inorganic expansion efforts support a growth strategy centered on scale, innovation and client-focused expansion. While higher costs and commercial lending risks remain a near-term challenge, these initiatives strengthen its market position, diversify revenues and support long-term growth potential.

PNC Peers’ Efforts to Grow Inorganically

Two of the peers of PNC Financial, Fifth Third FITB and U.S Bancorp (USB, are also expanding inorganically.

Fifth Third has expanded over the years through acquisitions and partnerships. In February 2026, Fifth Third acquired Comerica. With this acquisition, Fifth Third will now operate in 17 of the 20 fastest-growing large markets in the country, including key regions in the Southeast, Texas and California, while solidifying its leadership in the Midwest. In August 2025, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired DTS Connex, enhancing its commercial payments capabilities, while in July 2025, it partnered with Eldridge to expand private credit offerings for Commercial Bank clients.

U.S. Bancorp has made several acquisitions and partnerships in recent years, helping it enter markets, fortify existing markets, and improve its products and services. The pending BTIG acquisition (expected to close in the second quarter of 2026) will expand its capital markets platform and add equity and investment banking capabilities over time. In December 2025, U.S. Bancorp expanded its embedded finance capabilities through its Avvance point-of-sale lending platform and expanded its Coinstar partnership. These initiatives add incremental growth options without changing the company’s core regional banking model.

PNC Financial’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

PNC shares have gained 14.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, PNC Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.