PNC Prepping for Its Best Year—Is Anyone Noticing?

While investors have been fleeing bank stocks recently, PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) is quietly pushing for its best year ever.

The Pittsburgh-based bank posted record results in 2025, expanded further west, increased its buybacks, and continues to pay a dividend yielding around 3%. For investors who haven’t given up on the financial sector, PNC may be a solid option for their portfolio.

Earnings and Balance Sheet Growth

With jumps in income and revenue, PNC closed out 2025 with record results. Full-year consolidated income hit $7 billion last year, a 17.5% increase from the year before, with diluted earnings per share rising nearly 21% to $16.59.

In the fourth quarter alone, PNC earned $2 billion, or $4.88 per share, well ahead of Wall Street's estimate of around $4.23.

Both core revenue streams did well. Noninterest income was up 14% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, while net interest income grew 6%. The bank enjoyed increases in both average loans and deposits, and though not wild growth, the steady rise showed a bank still expanding.

Further, its Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.6% at year-end, meaning it has room to grow even in a questionable economy.

FirstBank Expands National Footprint

That growth is getting another bump this year. The $574-billion banking company is currently absorbing Colorado-based FirstBank in a deal that closed in January. Adding $27 billion in assets from FirstBank and 95 branches, the acquisition importantly expands PNC’s push closer to a national footprint. With a presence primarily east of the Mississippi, PNC has branches in only about a half-dozen states west, including Texas and California.

Including the impact of its FirstBank purchase, PNC now projects that average loans will climb 8% this year as revenue will rise 11%. Net interest income should be up 14% and noninterest income up 6%, the company said.

Even with an estimated integration cost of $325 million, PNC said the deal would be accretive. Some cost-efficiencies are expected during integration, and the company has also projected well over $1 billion in savings through AI initiatives with a focus on technology and automation. Overall, the company expects the acquisition to add $1 per share to annualized earnings by year-end 2026.

Sector Jitters Weigh on Sentiment

The idea of jumping into a regional bank stock for many investors right now might seem questionable. The sector in general has seen a volatile start to 2026, with a sharp early rally followed by a deep spring correction.

As measured by the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA: KRE), the sector was up 13% by early February, driven by optimism over interest rates and a rebound in M&A activity.

By the end of that month, however, enthusiasm went south. Inflation and recession concerns, coupled with geopolitical tensions, led many to flee. After climbing above $74, the KRE has given up about 10% into April.

Measuring Value and Analyst Support

PNC stock followed suit. After reaching a high near $244 per share in early February, the bank dipped near $200 per share by mid-March before rebounding again in recent weeks.

Now, at around $210 per share, PNC trades at roughly 13 times trailing earnings, generally in line with mega-banks like JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Given its more than 20% EPS growth in 2025, a 3%-plus dividend yield, and a strong balance sheet, that valuation doesn't look too expensive.

Wall Street largely agrees. Analysts maintain a consensus price target of $238.28, with an overall Moderate Buy rating. Fifteen analysts, or nearly three-quarters of those with price targets, have placed a Buy rating on the stock, while six have it as a Hold.

For investors who prioritize income, PNC is also competitive. The bank is paying an annual dividend of $6.80 per share, meaning a yield of better than 3%. That’s after a 10-cent per share increase announced in the middle of last year.

Further, the company has also said it planned to increase share buybacks following its strong 2025 showing. The bank purchased $400 million in shares last year and was expecting $600 million to $700 million more in this year’s first quarter.

Outlook Depends on Rates and Execution

For investors, a top question for even quality banks these days is what the future holds for the economy and interest rates. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates faster than expected, PNC's net interest margins could compress. And though PNC’s credit quality looks healthy, a recession could hit across the entire sector. Then there’s always the risk of an integration.

But for investors looking long-term, PNC offers a compelling option. It’s a bank with record earnings, a healthy and growing dividend, an expanding national footprint, and a valuation that still leaves room for upside. The bank also pulled back its exposure to commercial real estate, particularly in the office sector, in the past year or so.

If management controls costs as promised, integrates FirstBank smoothly, and the broader economy avoids a hard landing, PNC stock could bring a blend of income and moderate growth to a diversified portfolio.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.