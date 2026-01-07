PNC or GS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) and Goldman Sachs (GS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Goldman Sachs has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PNC is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PNC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.22, while GS has a forward P/E of 17.30. We also note that PNC has a PEG ratio of 1.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for PNC is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GS has a P/B of 2.62.

These metrics, and several others, help PNC earn a Value grade of B, while GS has been given a Value grade of D.

PNC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PNC is likely the superior value option right now.

