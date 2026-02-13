PNC Financial's Arm Rolls Out Premier Client for Mass-Affluent Clients

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s PNC wealth management arm, PNC Wealth Management, has introduced PNC Premier Client, an integrated banking and investment experience designed for emerging and mass-affluent individuals and families. The offering is positioned between traditional retail banking and full private banking services.

Details of PNC’s Premier Client Offering

PNC Premier Client is an integrated banking and investing experience designed for individuals and families with more than $100,000 in assets held at PNC Bank. The offering targets the emerging and mass affluent segment seeking a more personalized, advice-led financial relationship.

The program combines everyday banking, lending, insurance and long-term investment planning into a single, coordinated financial strategy. Clients are supported by a dedicated team consisting of a personal banker and a financial advisor, providing coordinated guidance across savings, spending and investing needs.

Premier Clients also receive concierge-style service through enhanced servicing teams, providing more personalized and hospitable support across their banking and investing needs.

To support the rollout, PNC plans to convert around 200 existing locations into Premier Branches by 2027. These upgraded branches will feature enhanced hospitality, modernized layouts and dedicated teams of Premier banking and investment advisors.

The branch investments complement PNC’s relationship-driven service model, particularly for clients seeking in-person guidance alongside digital banking tools. Management indicated that Premier Branches will serve as physical hubs for delivering the higher-touch Premier Client experience.

How Does PNC Premier Client Support PNC?

PNC Premier Client supports the bank’s efforts to deepen relationships with emerging and mass-affluent customers by offering a more integrated banking and investing experience. It is estimated that the mass-affluent segment includes more than 26 million U.S. households, making it a sizable growth opportunity.

By combining everyday banking with investment and planning services, the offering encourages customers to use more of PNC’s products under one relationship, increasing overall client engagement. The initiative also builds on PNC’s October 2025 rebranding of its consumer brokerage operations under the PNC Wealth Management banner, a move aimed at unifying its advice and planning-led wealth offerings.

This approach also supports growth in PNC’s wealth management and advisory business, which generates fee-based revenues that are typically more stable than traditional interest-based income.

The company’s move mirrors a wider industry trend as large U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and U.S. Bancorp USB sharpen their focus on affluent and mass-affluent clients through integrated service models.

In September 2025, JPM expanded its J.P. Morgan Private Client offering to 53 Chase branches across four states. The expansion nearly tripled the number of locations providing high-touch banking and wealth management services, allowing affluent clients to access dedicated senior bankers, investment specialists and concierge support within select Chase branches.

Meanwhile, USB has pursued an alliance-driven approach to reach affluent investors. In November 2025, the bank launched co-branded checking and credit card products with Edward Jones, enabling millions of Edward Jones clients to manage everyday banking and long-term investing within a single digital ecosystem. Together, these initiatives highlight an industry-wide push by large banks to capture mass affluent relationships by offering integrated banking and investment solutions earlier in the client lifecycle.

PNC’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

PNC shares have rallied 17.7% over the past six months compared with 6.6% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, PNC Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

