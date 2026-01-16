Markets
PNC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

January 16, 2026 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.922 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $1.505 billion, or $3.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $6.071 billion from $5.567 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.922 Bln. vs. $1.505 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $6.071 Bln vs. $5.567 Bln last year.

Total loans increased to $331.5 billion, higher than $316.5 billion in the same period last year.

Total deposits also moved up to $440.866 billion from the previous year’s $426.738 billion.

Bill Demchak, CEO of PNC, said: "By virtually all measures, 2025 was a successful year. Strong execution across all business lines resulted in record revenue, well controlled expenses and 21% earnings per share growth. We're entering 2026 with great momentum and are excited about the opportunities in front of us, including the recently closed acquisition of FirstBank."

PNC was up by 1.53% at $218.46 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.