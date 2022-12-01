PNC Business Checking Review

With branches across the country and a highly rated mobile app, Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank offers competitive business checking accounts for small business owners. Below, you’ll find an overview of PNC’s business checking options and the pros and cons of each account.

Account Basics

PNC Business Checking offers a variety of different account options for small businesses with different needs. Below is a rundown of each account.

Business Checking

The account is a basic account, perfect for small business owners who conduct a modest number of transactions each month. It offers 150 free transactions and up to $5,000 in free cash deposits per month.

This account requires a minimum opening deposit and has a monthly maintenance fee of after the first three statement cycles. However, you can avoid the monthly maintenance fee by meeting any of these three conditions:

Maintain a $500 average monthly balance

Spend $500 on eligible purchases with a PNC business credit card

Link a PNC merchant services account and receive at least $500 in qualifying monthly deposits

This account comes with a debit card, fee-free transactions at any PNC Bank ATM, cash-back offers and PNC’s money management tool, Cash Flow Insight. Qualifying customers who open an account before the end of 2022 can earn a PNC Bank welcome bonus.

Business Checking Plus

The accounts are best for small businesses that conduct a higher number of monthly transactions. This account allows 500 free transactions and up to $10,000 in free cash deposits per month.

The Business Checking Plus account requires a minimum opening deposit and a monthly maintenance fee of after the first three statement cycles. Like the Business Checking account, you can get the monthly fee waived by meeting one of the following requirements:

Maintain a $5,000 average monthly balance

Spend $5,000 on eligible purchases with a PNC business credit card

Link a PNC merchant services account and receive at least $5,000 in qualifying monthly deposits

Maintain a $20,000 balance between a linked PNC business checking account and business money market account

The Business Plus account also comes with all of the features included in the Business Checking account.

Treasury Enterprise Plan

The isn’t an account. It’s a package that includes Analysis Business Checking plus a choice between two investment options—the Premium Business Money Market account and the MMDA Sweep account.

The Treasury Enterprise Plan offers 2,500 free transactions and $50,000 worth of free cash deposits per month. Like the Analysis Business Checking, this plan allows small business owners to consolidate fees, balances and bookkeeping.

Account holders can add four beneficiary checking accounts without added monthly maintenance fees. There’s a $10 monthly fee per additional account beyond four.

This account requires an opening deposit of and a monthly maintenance fee after the first three statement cycles. Account holders can get fees waived by maintaining a $30,000 minimum balance in their combined accounts.

Analysis Business Checking

accounts are best for business owners who need multiple checking accounts and want to pay for the services they actually use.

This account earns credit on the deposit balance to help offset account fees. There’s a deposit required to open the account, plus a $25 monthly maintenance fee. On top of that, there are added fees based on the services and features your business uses and fees to upgrade your online banking features.

This account allows you to link multiple business checking accounts to make bookkeeping easier. It also comes with a no-annual-fee Visa Business credit card.

Other PNC Business Checking Accounts

In addition to these primary accounts, there are a few other niche PNC business checking accounts, including:

Non-Profit Checking

Business Interest Checking

Interest On Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA)

MMDA Sweep

Other PNC Business Banking Products and Services

PNC offers additional business financial products aside from its business checking accounts. The bank has five business credit cards to choose from, each with its own fees and rewards program. PNC Merchant products come with tools for both online and in-person sales, plus 24/7 support. Small business loans and unsecured and secured lines of credit are also available.

Access on the Go

PNC business checking accounts make the most sense for business owners who live near a branch. PNC branches are limited to 28 states—primarily in the Eastern U.S. and Washington, D.C.

You can also bank online and by using PNC’s highly-rated mobile app. The app lets you manage your accounts, deposit checks, use ATMs card-free, pay with your mobile wallet and more.

Of course, you can call customer service any day of the week for business banking support at 877-BUS-BNKG (877-287-2654).

Pros

In-person banking if you live near a branch

Receive a cash sign-up bonus for meeting certain requirements

High transaction and cash deposit limits

Highly rated mobile app

Cons

No online application

Monthly maintenance fees

Minimum opening deposit requirements

How PNC Business Checking Stacks Up

PNC Bank offers a range of accounts and services that can support a variety of small business owners. It’s best for customers who want to bank in person—or who want to have that option. But that doesn’t mean PNC lacks mobile access. The highly rated app offers useful features for business banking on the go. But for those willing to sacrifice in-branch banking in favor of lower fees, you might have better luck with an online bank.

Since most PNC business checking accounts have monthly maintenance fees, customers should make sure they qualify to get these fees waived.

If you’re looking for an account that offers high transaction and cash deposit limits—and you qualify to receive the cash sign-on bonus—PNC business checking might make sense for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How to open a PNC business checking account?

You can start your application over the phone or online, but you’ll need to go into a branch to finish setting up your account. To start the process online, you’ll need your business’s Tax Identification Number and a valid email address. To finish setting up your account in person, you’ll need to bring a government-issued photo ID, a secondary form of ID and documentation of your business registration.

Where are PNC bank branches?

PNC has branches in 28 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. Branches are concentrated in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast.

Does PNC offer business savings?

PNC doesn’t offer a standard business savings account, but you can earn interest on extra cash by opening an interest-bearing account. PNC offers a Premium Business Money Market account, an MMDA Sweep Account and certificates of deposit (CDs).

