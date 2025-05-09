PMV Pharmaceuticals Reports Progress in Phase 2 PYNNACLE Trial and First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals announced enrollment progress in the PYNNACLE trial for rezatapopt, with interim analysis data expected mid-2025.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported a corporate update and financial results for the first quarter of 2025, focusing on the ongoing Phase 2 PYNNACLE clinical trial evaluating rezatapopt, a treatment for patients with advanced solid tumors featuring the TP53 Y220C mutation. Enrollment for this pivotal trial is proceeding as planned, with an interim analysis expected in mid-2025, involving data from about 50 patients, predominantly from the ovarian cancer cohort. As of March 31, 2025, PMV Pharma has $165.8 million in cash and securities, supporting operations through 2026. The company also highlighted an academic paper on rezatapopt's mechanism of action and reported increased research expenses for this quarter.

Potential Positives

Enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the PYNNACLE clinical trial is on track, indicating steady progress in clinical development.

PMV Pharma has a substantial cash position of $165.8 million, providing a strong financial runway expected to last until the end of 2026.

The company plans to provide interim analysis data from the trial in mid-2025, which could generate positive interest and momentum for rezatapopt as a treatment option.

A paper published in Cancer Discovery highlights the scientific foundation and potential of rezatapopt, adding credibility to the company's research efforts.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased to $17.5 million in Q1 2025, up from $15.3 million in Q1 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses rose significantly by $4.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, which may raise concerns about the company's management of R&D costs amid increasing losses.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities decreased from $183.3 million at the end of 2024 to $165.8 million, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining financial stability.

FAQ

What is the focus of the PYNNACLE clinical trial?

The PYNNACLE trial evaluates rezatapopt as a monotherapy for patients with advanced solid tumors and specific genetic mutations.

When is the interim analysis from the PYNNACLE trial expected?

The interim analysis is anticipated to be available in mid-2025, covering data from approximately 50 patients.

What financial position did PMV Pharma report at the end of March 2025?

PMV Pharma reported $165.8 million in cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025.

What is rezatapopt's mechanism of action?

Rezatapopt is a small molecule reactivator designed to restore tumor-suppressor function of the p53 Y220C mutant protein.

How does PMV Pharma maintain its focus on precision oncology?

PMV Pharma specializes in developing tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, reflecting its commitment to precision oncology.

Full Release







Enrollment on track in Phase 2 pivotal portion of PYNNACLE clinical trial evaluating rezatapopt as monotherapy in patients with TP53 Y220C and KRAS wild-type advanced solid tumors





Interim analysis from Phase 2 PYNNACLE trial expected mid-2025; PMV plans to provide interim analysis data for approximately 50 patients with at least 18 weeks of follow-up





PRINCETON, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.





PMV Pharma plans to provide interim analysis data from the Phase 2 PYNNACLE trial in the middle of 2025. This interim analysis will include data for approximately 50 patients, of which approximately 40% are in the ovarian cancer cohort, who have been followed for at least 18 weeks.





“Our registrational PYNNACLE trial continues to progress well and enrollment remains on track,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma. “I am very appreciative of the efforts of our team and their continued execution. We look forward to providing data from the interim analysis in the middle of this year.”







Corporate Highlights









Paper published in Cancer Discovery describing the discovery of rezatapopt. The paper entitled, “Restoration of the Tumor Suppressor Function of Y220C-Mutant p53 by Rezatapopt, a Small Molecule Reactivator,” can be accessed



here



.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







PMV Pharma ended the first quarter with $165.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $183.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash used in operations was $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $17.5 million compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $17.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to external expenses related to the advancement of product candidates, offset by decreased personnel related costs and stock-based compensation.



General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to reduced headcount and spend for facility and operational expenses.













About





Rezatapopt







Rezatapopt (PC14586) is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the pocket in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, restoring the wild-type tumor-suppressor function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to rezatapopt for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation.







About the PYNNACLE Clinical Trial







The ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial is evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation. The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the trial was to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of rezatapopt when administered orally to patients. Safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and effects on biomarkers were also assessed. The Phase 2 portion is a registrational, single arm, expansion basket clinical trial comprising five cohorts (ovarian, lung, breast, and endometrial cancers, and other solid tumors) with the primary objective of evaluating the efficacy of rezatapopt at the RP2D in patients with TP53 Y220C and KRAS wild-type advanced solid tumors. For more information about the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE clinical trial, refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT trial identifier NCT04585750).







About PMV Pharma







PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit





www.pmvpharma.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for rezatapopt, including our ability to obtain approval as a treatment option on a tumor-agnostic basis and as a monotherapy, expectations regarding timing, number of patients and treatment durations for our interim data readouts, expectations regarding timing and success of the Phase 2 portion of the current clinical trial for rezatapopt, and the timing and expectations with respect to our projected cash runway. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operate as a clinical stage company, the potential for clinical trials of rezatapopt or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results, the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that a global pandemic, other public health emergencies or geopolitical tensions or conflicts may have on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.











PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





51,341













$





40,876













Marketable securities, current









109,047

















128,578













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,111

















6,204













Total current assets









163,499

















175,658













Property and equipment, net









376

















409













Marketable securities, noncurrent









5,435

















13,843













Right-of-use assets









1,061

















1,143













Other assets









237

















235













Total assets





$





170,608













$





191,288















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





3,593













$





6,579













Accrued expenses









5,802

















7,439













Operating lease liabilities, current









364

















352













Total current liabilities









9,759

















14,370













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









742

















838













Total liabilities









10,501

















15,208













Stockholders’ equity:





















Additional paid-in capital









546,171

















544,653













Accumulated deficit









(386,148)

















(368,712)













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









84

















139













Total stockholders' equity









160,107

















176,080













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





170,608













$





191,288































































PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Operating expenses:























Research and development





$





17,441













$





13,186













General and administrative









4,123

















5,035













Total operating expenses









21,564

















18,221













Loss from operations









(21,564)

















(18,221)













Other income (expense):





















Interest income, net









1,935

















2,952













Other income (expense), net









(4)

















(1)













Total other income (expense)









1,931

















2,951













Loss before income taxes









(19,633)

















(15,270)













Income taxes









(2,197)

















—













Net loss









(17,436)

















(15,270)













Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale investments, net of tax









(62)

















(319)













Foreign currency translation gain (loss)









7

















(34)













Total comprehensive (loss) income









(55)

















(353)













Total comprehensive loss





$





(17,491)













$





(15,623)













Net loss per share -- basic and diluted





$





(0.34)













$





(0.30)













Weighted-average common shares outstanding









51,952,062

















51,445,862

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.