PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) Q2 Loss Jumps

Key Points GAAP EPS loss widened to $(0.41), reflecting higher R&D spending and no revenue.

R&D expenses increased to $18.4 million (GAAP), compared to $14.6 million for Q2 2024, as PMV Pharmaceuticals advanced its Phase 2 rezatapopt clinical trial targeting p53 Y220C mutation.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ended the quarter with $148.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, projecting funding through the end of 2026 despite continued losses.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP), a biotechnology company focused on precision oncology, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The most notable update was the continued operational investment in its lead asset, rezatapopt, now in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial. The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.41). There was no revenue, which is consistent with PMV Pharmaceuticals' pre-commercial stage. The quarter reflected a substantial year-over-year increase in losses as research and development spending escalated, underlining the company's commitment to advancing its R&D pipeline. Overall, the period saw significant progress toward clinical milestones with ample cash on hand, but without new disclosures on trial efficacy or regulatory advances.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.41) $(0.38) $(0.02) (1,950.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Research and Development Expenses $18.4 million $14.6 million 26.0% General and Administrative Expenses $4.5 million $5.5 million (18.2%) Net Loss $21.2 million $1.2 million 1,666.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals: Business Overview and Strategic Focus

PMV Pharmaceuticals specializes in therapies that target the p53 protein, a “guardian of the genome” with a direct role in preventing cancer growth. Its research aims to restore the tumor suppressor function lost through specific genetic mutations, notably the p53 Y220C mutation seen in a range of cancer types.

The company’s primary focus is its small molecule therapy rezatapopt, now in clinical trials for solid tumors with the p53 Y220C mutation. It aims to establish efficacy through ongoing studies, protect its intellectual property, and position itself as a leader in p53-targeted oncology. Critical milestones include clinical data readouts, regulatory designations, and progress toward commercialization with a companion diagnostic developed alongside Foundation Medicine.

Quarter in Review: Financials, Pipeline, and Operational Progress

During the quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.41), which tracked closely with the consensus GAAP estimate of $(0.38). As a clinical-stage company, it generated no revenue, reflecting its pre-commercial status. This rise is attributed to more intensive spending on clinical trials, especially for rezatapopt in the ongoing PYNNACLE Phase 2 study.

Net loss (GAAP) surged to $21.2 million from $1.2 million in the prior year period. Last year's net results were positively impacted by a one-time $16.2 million tax benefit related to the sale of New Jersey accumulated net operating losses. Excluding this, the increase in underlying operational losses reflects greater investment in trial activity. General and administrative expenses were $4.5 million, compared to $5.5 million for Q2 2024—a result of lower stock-based compensation and reduced office expenses.

Operationally, PMV Pharmaceuticals continued to advance rezatapopt as its lead asset targeting solid tumors with the specific p53 Y220C mutation. The medication is a small-molecule therapy, designed to reactivate tumor-suppressor function and is being tested in an ongoing Phase 2 “basket” trial covering several tumor types, including ovarian and lung cancers. During the quarter, no new clinical efficacy or safety results were announced. However, the company reaffirmed that interim data from approximately 65 patients—45% from the ovarian cancer cohort—would be presented in September 2025 as part of the Phase 2 PYNNACLE clinical trial interim analysis.

From a regulatory perspective, rezatapopt currently holds Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration for tumors with the p53 Y220C mutation. The Phase 2 study in progress is described as “registrational,” with a single-arm expansion design aiming to support an accelerated approval pathway if the upcoming data are sufficiently positive. No changes were announced regarding regulatory status or breakthrough designations during the period.

On the commercialization front, no updates were provided regarding commercial partnerships or launch preparations, as these depend on further clinical data. In terms of intellectual property, no changes were announced during the period.

Looking Ahead: Near-Term Catalysts and Guidance

PMV Pharmaceuticals ended the quarter with $148.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Management continues to guide for a cash runway lasting through the end of 2026, even with ongoing R&D investment. The company did not provide numeric financial revenue or earnings targets nor did it offer further guidance beyond its cash outlook and key trial timelines.

The interim analysis from the PYNNACLE Phase 2 trial, set for release in September 2025, is a material upcoming event.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

