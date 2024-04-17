PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) Price Target Increased by 45.83% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:PMVP) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 45.83% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 457.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMVP is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 55,704K shares. The put/call ratio of PMVP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,475K shares representing 12.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 53.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,930K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 97.39% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,714K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 90.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 359.66% over the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital holds 2,628K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,345K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 37.04% over the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

