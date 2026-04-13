PMT Trading 5.9% Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 17, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's CEO, David Spector, invested $124,000.00 into 10,000 shares of PMT, for a cost per share of $12.40. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) and achieve a cost basis 5.9% cheaper than Spector, with shares changing hands as low as $11.67 per share. It should be noted that Spector has collected $0.80/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.145 per share, with $13.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.80. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PMT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/24/2025 Catherine A. Lynch Director 1,470 $12.67 $18,623.00 11/17/2025 David Spector Chairman and CEO 10,000 $12.40 $124,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/09/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PMT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PMT makes up 2.91% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PMT).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

 Institutional Holders of REW

 Materials Dividend Stock List



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.