PMT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.80, changing hands as low as $14.76 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $18.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.81.

