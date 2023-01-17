PMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.47, changing hands as high as $14.60 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $18.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

