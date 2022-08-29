PMP vs PMI: Here’s What You Should Know About Project Management Certifications

As a project manager, obtaining a professional certification validates your knowledge and skills. It can also help you stand out to employers and earn a larger salary.

In the project management field, the best-known credential is the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification, offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI). If you’re curious about the difference between PMP vs. PMI certifications, look no further: All PMP certifications come from PMI.

However, PMI offers other certification options as well. The best credential for you ultimately depends on your experience level and specialization.

This guide outlines the costs, requirements and benefits of earning the PMP and other PMI certifications. Let’s get into it.

What Is the PMP Certification?

PMI offers the PMP certification, a globally recognized professional credential for project managers. This credential substantiates a project manager’s skills—both soft skills and technical skills—and their understanding of business environments. PMP certification can result in increased salary potential and greater career opportunities.

PMP Cost

The PMP costs $405 for PMI members and $555 for nonmembers. You have three attempts to pass the certification exam within one year.

PMP Requirements

The minimum requirements for the PMP are a high school diploma, 60 months of leading projects and 35 hours of project management education or a certified associate in project management (CAPM) credential. Those with four-year degrees only need 36 months of project management leadership, but 35 hours of education and training or a CAPM certification are still required.

In addition to these requirements, you must document your experience and education. To do this, you must gather information about where you worked, your roles and responsibilities and the duration of the projects you worked on.

PMP Exam

The PMP exam covers three project management domains: people (42% of the exam), process (50%) and business environment (8%). Each is further divided into various tasks as described in the PMP exam content outline.

The test itself contains 180 multiple-choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, hot area and multiple-response questions. Test-takers must complete the exam in two hours and 30 minutes. If you are taking the online-proctored exam, you will have two scheduled 10-minute breaks. For the paper-based exam, you are not afforded any scheduled breaks.

PMP Benefits

The most direct benefit of obtaining PMI certification is a pay increase. According to a 2021 PMI survey of over 7,000 respondents, PMP-certified project managers globally earned on average 16% more than their non-certified peers. PMPs in the United States made 32% more than their counterparts who were not PMP-certified.

PMP certification also validates your knowledge and skills against an international standard. A PMI credential can make you a more attractive candidate to employers, especially compared to noncertified candidates.

What are PMI Certifications?

Since creating the PMP certification in 1984, PMI has released a multitude of certifications for project and portfolio managers. These credentials are designed according to the International Organization for Standardization 9001 quality standard for management principles.

PMI’s project manager certifications are broken down into three tiers based on experience level. The first tier is for beginners with up to three years of experience, the second caters to workers with three or more years of experience and the third tier is for senior-level professionals with eight or more years of experience.

Here are the eight PMI certifications covered in this article:

PMI Costs

Credentials vary in price, with advanced PMI certifications costing more. For an annual fee of $119, or $32 for students, you can become a PMI member and take your certification exam at a discounted rate. PMI membership comes with benefits like tools, job boards and networking opportunities.

The cost of each certification exam is as follows.

PMI Project Management Ready: $142

$142 CAPM: $225 for members, $300 for nonmembers

$225 for members, $300 for nonmembers PMP and PMI-PBA: $405 for members, $555 for nonmembers

$405 for members, $555 for nonmembers PMI-RMP and PMI-SP: $520 for members or $670 for nonmembers

$520 for members or $670 for nonmembers PgMP and PfMP: $800 or $1,000 for nonmembers

PMI Requirements

Each certification program has education and experience requirements. As you would expect, PMI’s more advanced certifications have more stringent requirements for experience. As for education: the entry-level PMI Project Management Ready program has no prerequisite, and all other certifications require only a high school diploma.

In addition, PMI requires varying amounts of formal project management hours: 23 contact hours for the CAPM, 35 for the PMP and 30 to 40 for the professional specializations. You can earn these contact hours through:

PMI-authorized training partners

Employer/company-sponsored programs

Training companies or consultants

Distance-learning companies, including an end-of-course assessment

University/college academic and continuing education programs

There are benefits to earning an associate, bachelor’s or postgraduate degree, especially if you attend a program accredited by the Global Accreditation Center (GAC). For example, if you have a bachelor’s degree, your required project management experience for the PMP certification drops from 60 months to just 36. And if you attended a GAC-accredited program, the requirement drops further to 24 months.

PMI Exams

PMI exams contain at least 150 questions, with the exact numbers of questions varying depending on which certification you choose. Each exam has a time limit as well. For example:

CAPM: three hours

three hours PMI-SP: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours PMI-RMP: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours PMP: 230 minutes

230 minutes PMI-PBA: four hours

four hours PgMP: four hours

four hours PfMP: four hours

All PMI exams are available either proctored online (if available) or at a testing center.

PMI Benefits

Aside from increasing your earning potential, a PMI certification demonstrates to future employers that you are committed to your profession and willing to comply with project management best practices. Moreover, a PMI certification will align your current practices with the most up-to-date industry standards for your own and your organization’s success.

Which One is Right for You?

The right certification for you depends on where you’re at in your career and specialization. For entry-level project managers with less than a bachelor’s degree, obtaining the CAPM credential can be a great starting point while you gain education and experience. This credential also familiarizes you with PMI’s application process, evaluation systems and industry-standard practices for future success.

The PMP is the most well-known project management credential. A common goal for intermediate project managers is to earn the PMP.

However, if you don’t have enough experience and education to qualify for the PMP, the PMI-RMP or PMI-SP may be an option. Both of these certifications require fewer months of project management experience than the PMP.

If you are interested in business analysis, the PMI-PBA might be a better bet for you.

With advanced experience, earning the PgMP or PfMP credential is the goal. These certifications come with the most stringent requirements, requiring a panel to review your work experience before approving you to take the exam.

