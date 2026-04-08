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PMGC Holdings Shares Jump 29% On Fully Using $20 Mln Equity Facility

April 08, 2026 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) shares rose 28.66 percent, up $0.9901 to $4.4401 on Wednesday, after the company said it had fully utilized its $20 million equity purchase facility with Streeterville Capital, LLC.

The stock is currently trading at $4.4401, above its previous close of $3.45, after opening at $4.6499 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $4.38 to $5.49 during the session, with volume surging to 34.31 million shares, well above the average daily volume of 5.11 million.

The company said the funding has supported acquisitions including Pacific Sun Packaging, Inc., AGA Precision Systems LLC, Indarg Engineering, Inc., and SVM Machining, Inc. PMGC Holdings' 52-week range is $1.62 to $467.3684.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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