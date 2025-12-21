PMET Resources (PMETF) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 5.80

The average one-year price target for PMET Resources (OTCPK:PMETF) has been revised to $5.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of $5.19 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.97 to a high of $9.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from the latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMET Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMETF is 1.53%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.17% to 1,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,226K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMETF by 68.70% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 39.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMETF by 64.88% over the last quarter.

DARP - Grizzle Growth ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

LIMI - Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 57.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMETF by 36.50% over the last quarter.

