Plus500 Joins Hands With Topstep To Expand Its US Futures Brokerage

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L), a multi-asset financial technology company, said on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Topstep, a trading education and evaluation platform, to provide clearing and technology infrastructure for Topstep Brokerage and Topstep's broader enterprise.

With this, Topstep's large and active trader community will gain direct access to live CME Group exchange markets via Plus500's institutional-grade clearing, order routing, and risk management technology.

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said: "Our partnership with Topstep marks another significant step in Plus500's expansion across the US futures market. Topstep's extensive customer base and strong brand presence make this partnership a major opportunity for Plus500 to expand its US footprint. By leveraging our institutional-grade infrastructure, we aim to drive stronger customer acquisition, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver sustainable growth for both companies."

This partnership will also support Topstep's transition from an educational platform into a full-service brokerage.

