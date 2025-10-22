Markets

Plus500 Joins Hands With Topstep To Expand Its US Futures Brokerage

October 22, 2025 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L), a multi-asset financial technology company, said on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Topstep, a trading education and evaluation platform, to provide clearing and technology infrastructure for Topstep Brokerage and Topstep's broader enterprise.

With this, Topstep's large and active trader community will gain direct access to live CME Group exchange markets via Plus500's institutional-grade clearing, order routing, and risk management technology.

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said: "Our partnership with Topstep marks another significant step in Plus500's expansion across the US futures market. Topstep's extensive customer base and strong brand presence make this partnership a major opportunity for Plus500 to expand its US footprint. By leveraging our institutional-grade infrastructure, we aim to drive stronger customer acquisition, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver sustainable growth for both companies."

This partnership will also support Topstep's transition from an educational platform into a full-service brokerage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.