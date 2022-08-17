Plus500 H1 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 48%

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) reported that its first-half net profit increased to $244.1 million from $165.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.43 compared to $1.61. EBITDA was $305.3 million compared to $187.6 million.

Customer income was at $339.8 million compared to $379.2 million, a year ago. Customer trading performance was $171.6 million during first half of 2022. Total revenue increased to $511.4 million from $346.2 million.

Looking forward, the Board of Plus500 remains optimistic about the Group's performance, with sustainable growth to be delivered over the medium to long term.

The Board declared a total return of $120.4 million in relation to first half 2022, comprising of an interim dividend and a new share buyback programme. The interim dividend for first half 2022 of $60.2 million, representing $0.6238 per share, has an ex-dividend date of 25 August 2022, a record date of 26 August 2022 and a payment date of 11 November 2022. The Board has resolved to conduct a new share buyback programme to acquire up to $60.2 million of the company's shares.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.