Plus Therapeutics Sets 2026 Milestones For REYOBIQ Clinical Program And CNSide Commercial Rollout

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system cancers, has outlined its key goals for 2026, focusing on advancing the REYOBIQ clinical program and scaling up commercialization of its CNSide diagnostic platform.

The company highlighted that its recently completed $15 million upsized offering will support faster progress in these areas and extend its cash runway through 2027. Management emphasized that pivotal trial readiness for REYOBIQ and commercial expansion of CNSide remain the two primary objectives of the year.

REYOBIQ Clinical Program

•ReSPECT-LM is a Phase 2 trial for leptomeningeal metastases. Define optimal dose and interval, with data expected in Q3 2026.

•ReSPECT-GBM is a Phase 2 trial for glioblastoma. Complete enrolment and conduct an end-of-phase meeting with the FDA to align on pivotal trial design; data anticipated in Q4 2026.

•Complete commercial manufacturing scale-up for REYOBIQ.

•Begin enrollment in the ReSPECT-PBC pediatric brain cancer Phase 1 trial.

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy designed to deliver targeted high-dose radiation in CNS tumors, aiming to improve outcomes while minimizing off-target risks. It is currently being evaluated across glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer.

CNSide Commercialization

•Expand coverage to 150 million US lives through multiple commercial payor agreements.

•Obtain Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

•Achieve a commercial order rate in excess of 1,250 tests annually.

•Launch additional cerebrospinal fluid tumor characterization tests to broaden the CNSide platform.

CNSide Diagnostics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, develops proprietary laboratory-developed tests to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the CNS. The platform enables quantitative analysis of cerebrospinal fluid, supporting improved management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

Leptomeningeal metastases (LM) are a rare but severe complication of advanced cancers, affecting 5% of patients with metastatic disease. Median survival is typically 2-6 months, underscoring the urgent need for novel therapies.

Financial Position

Plus Therapeutics ended the third quarter of 2025, with $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing near-term operating runway as the company advances its clinical and regulatory programs.

PSTV has traded between $0.16 and $2.31 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $0.31, up 7.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.