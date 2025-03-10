Plus Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) announced that on March 7, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed the company's compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement.

As a result, PSTV will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Monday PSTV closed at $1.27 or 19.1083% lower and is currently trading after hours at $1.31 or 3.1496% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

