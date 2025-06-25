Plus Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Business Update Conference Call on June 26, 2025

Plus Therapeutics will provide a business update and host a conference call on June 26, 2025.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will provide a business update on June 26, 2025, before the market opens. The management team will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss further details. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call, and a replay will be available afterward on the company's website. Plus Therapeutics is a Houston-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted radiotherapeutics for challenging central nervous system cancers, specifically targeting conditions like leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma. The company utilizes advanced technologies to improve treatment outcomes and has established a supply chain for potential product commercialization. More information can be found on their website.

Full Release



HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq:



PSTV



) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces that the Company will provide a business update on Thursday, June 26, 2025 before the market open. Plus Therapeutics’ management team will then host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss and provide additional details.







Webcast and Conference Call















Date/Time:





Thursday, June 26, 2025 @ 9:00 AM ET













Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/97egitn8















Dial-in Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI66b197347e6041329ab814378ea34059



























Participants are encouraged to pre-register any time before the call through the dial-in link. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the ‘For Investors’ section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.







About Plus Therapeutics







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit



https://www.plustherapeutics.com



.







Investor Contact







CORE IR





investor@plustherapeutics.com



