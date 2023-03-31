PLUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.05, changing hands as high as $49.30 per share. ePlus Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLUS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.37 per share, with $62.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.96.

