Plus Alpha Consulting Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 29, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Plus Alpha Consulting Co. LTD. (JP:4071) has released an update.

Plus Alpha Consulting Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 2.32 million of its own shares, valued at 3 billion yen, as part of a strategy to enhance capital efficiency and return profits to shareholders. The buyback will take place between December 2024 and March 2025 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

