Plurilock Gets $1.2 Mln Software And Services Contract

December 02, 2025 — 12:58 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Plurilock Security Inc. (PLUR.V, PLCKF), a cybersecurity systems integrator, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a new contract totalling $1.2 million for software licensing and professional services.

The combined $1,242,462 contract consists of a one-year, $922,008 licensing renewal for the customer's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) platform and an 8-month, $320,454 professional services engagement for Security Operations Support (SOC).

"This engagement represents a meaningful expansion of our relationship with an important global customer," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We began with a smaller footprint, demonstrated consistent value, and earned additional trust over time. This contract adds new Professional Services on top of the existing licensing relationship, reinforcing our land-and-expand model and further establishing Plurilock as a strategic cybersecurity partner to organizations operating in high-risk, high-value sectors."

