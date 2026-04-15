Plumas Bancorp Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.76 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $7.18 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.6% to $29.37 million from $20.59 million last year.

Plumas Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.76 Mln. vs. $7.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $29.37 Mln vs. $20.59 Mln last year.

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