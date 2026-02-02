Plumas Bancorp To Buyback Upto $25 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), Monday announced that its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase upto $25 million of its outstanding common stock through the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company intends to fund the repurchases using available cash and retained earnings.

"This repurchase program reflects our strong capital position, commitment to disciplined capital management and our confidence in the long-term outlook for the Company," said Andrew J. Ryback, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plumas Bancorp.

In the pre-market hours, PLBC is trading at $50.50, up 0.78 percent on the Nasdaq.

