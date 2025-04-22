$PLUG stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLUG stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $47,900,506 of trading volume.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLUG:

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE C MCNAMEE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,916

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.6 on 11/13/2024

