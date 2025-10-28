Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG) Price Target Increased by 20.18% to 2.61

The average one-year price target for Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG) has been revised to € 2,61 / share. This is an increase of 20.18% from the prior estimate of € 2,17 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 0,65 to a high of € 6,26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.65% from the latest reported closing price of € 1,48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.09%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 469,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,229K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,741K shares , representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 12.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,682K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,072K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,946K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 13.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 22,600K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,957K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 16,981K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,616K shares , representing an increase of 37.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 60.92% over the last quarter.

