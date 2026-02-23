Plug Power Stock: Dead, or a Future Clean-Energy Beast in the Making?

Key Points

Plug Power has never achieved full-year operating profit since going public in 1999.

The company has launched Project Quantum Leap to streamline its operations and focus on its more profitable offerings.

The hydrogen economy has developed more slowly than expected, but regulatory changes could help boost the industry.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been working for over two decades to establish its hydrogen energy business. Since going public in 1999, the company has never generated full-year operating profit, highlighting the struggles of getting its business off the ground.

The company has a long history of burning cash and losing money. Moving forward, the company is slashing costs and focusing on profitability. For investors considering buying Plug Power stock, here are some key points to keep in mind.

Plug Power's long-term struggles

Plug Power develops hydrogen and fuel cell solutions and has been trying to build a vertically integrated ecosystem for hydrogen use in mobility and power. The company has cast a wide net in building up the hydrogen energy industry, but has failed to establish itself and has lost a lot of money in the process. Over the past 12 months, Plug Power has lost $2.1 billion on $676 million in revenue.

The company has repeatedly turned to equity markets to raise capital. In September, the company launched an at-the-market equity offering program to sell up to $1 billion in stock to fund operations. In the past five years, Plug Power's share count has gone from around 566 million to 1.39 billion, significantly diluting shareholders in the process.

Plug Power's efforts to build out a green hydrogen production network have been hurt by delays and high capital costs. Despite having large customers like Amazon and Walmart, the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells and the broader hydrogen economy hasn't developed as quickly as management expected.

Plug Power's initiative to turn things around

The company is taking steps to turn into a more efficient business. Last year, it launched Project Quantum Leap. As part of this, Plug will simplify its business and focus its investments on higher value markets, including its electrolyzers, material handling, and hydrogen plants. Management projects that Project Quantum Leap could drive between $150 million and $200 million in annual cost savings.

Plug Power has raised prices across its offerings and expects its growing equipment sales volume to drive growth. Incoming CEO Jose Luis Crespo said that the $8 billion funnel of electrolyzer opportunities is highly active and represents the core driver for future growth.

Regulatory changes, notably in the European Union and Australia, could help to boost the green hydrogen economy. This has helped Plug Power, which noted that the quality of the projects it is pursuing is the "best that we have ever seen," and the probability of these projects reaching final investment decision "has never been higher."

For example, one deal in the works is with Carlton Power, a green energy developer in the United Kingdom. The company selected Plug Power for an equipment supply and long-term service agreement totaling 55 MW across three green hydrogen projects.

The hydrogen market has been slow to take off, and Plug Power is taking steps to improve its efficiency and lean into its higher-value offerings. That said, the company still has its work cut out for it to improve its efficiency and bottom line. The stock remains risky, and I think most investors are best off avoiding it until there is evidence that Project Quantum Leap yields positive results.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

