Plug Power Q4 Loss Per Share Narrows

March 02, 2026 — 04:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.63 compared to $1.48 per share last year.

Excluding charges, adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $0.06 versus $0.29 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 17.6% from a year ago to $225.2 million and increased 27.2% sequentially.

For the full year, Plug reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.63 billion, or $1.42 per share, compared to a loss of $2.10 billion, or $2.68 per share in 2024.

