Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Plug Power (PLUG) was down 1.43% at $2.75. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The alternative energy company's shares have seen an increase of 19.74% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Plug Power is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $179.14 million, up 3.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $707.53 million, indicating changes of +76.87% and +12.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. Plug Power presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

