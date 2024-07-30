Plug Power (PLUG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.40, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.28%.

The the stock of alternative energy company has risen by 5.26% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $180.23 million, reflecting a 30.73% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.12 per share and a revenue of $915.27 million, indicating changes of +51.3% and +2.69%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher within the past month. Currently, Plug Power is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



