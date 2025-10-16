Plug Power (PLUG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $3.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -9.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Shares of the alternative energy company witnessed a gain of 92.5% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.9%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Plug Power in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.01 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $707.52 million, indicating changes of +76.87% and +12.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Currently, Plug Power is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLUG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

