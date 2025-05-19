Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton Invests $250,000 in Company Stock, Reinforcing Confidence in Hydrogen Strategy

Plug Power's CFO purchased 350,000 shares, affirming confidence in the company's hydrogen strategy and recent earnings progress.

Quiver AI Summary

Plug Power Inc. announced that CFO Paul Middleton has purchased 350,000 shares of the company's common stock for approximately $250,000, reflecting his confidence in Plug's strategy and potential in the hydrogen economy. The share acquisition comes after the company reported positive Q1 2025 earnings, with revenues of $133.7 million and a decrease in net cash losses compared to the previous year. Plug Power has also expanded its hydrogen production capacity to 40 tons per day and is seeing growth in its electrolyzer and fuel cell businesses. Earlier this year, Plug introduced a new executive compensation program, aligning incentives with shareholder interests.

Potential Positives

Paul Middleton, Plug Power's Chief Financial Officer, purchased 350,000 shares of the company's stock, demonstrating strong personal investment and confidence in Plug's strategy and future.

Plug Power's Q1 2025 earnings report showed a significant revenue of $133.7 million and a substantial reduction in net cash used in operating and investing activities compared to Q1 2024.

The company expanded its hydrogen production capacity to 40 tons per day across three operational plants, reinforcing its leadership position in the hydrogen economy.

Plug introduced an executive compensation program aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests, which includes CEO Andy Marsh choosing to take 50% of his 2025 compensation in stock.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of the CFO purchasing company stock, the company still experienced significant net cash outflow in Q1 2025, which could raise concerns about liquidity and financial stability.

The press release contains numerous cautionary statements about risks and uncertainties that may adversely affect Plug Power's future performance, which could undermine investor confidence.

The company acknowledged the risk that it may continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What recent stock purchase did Plug Power's CFO make?

Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton purchased 350,000 shares at $0.7154 each, totaling approximately $250,000.

How is Plug Power performing financially in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Plug Power reported revenue of $133.7 million and reduced cash used in operations to $152.1 million.

What is Plug Power's role in the hydrogen economy?

Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, offering comprehensive solutions including electrolyzers and fuel cell systems to various industries.

How has Plug Power expanded its production capacity?

Plug Power expanded its hydrogen production capacity to 40 tons per day across three operational plants in the U.S.

What executive compensation changes were announced at Plug Power?

CEO Andy Marsh chose to take 50% of his 2025 compensation in Plug's stock, aligning executive incentives with shareholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (CFO & Executive VP) purchased 350,000 shares for an estimated $250,390

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLUG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Paul Middleton, has purchased Plug’s common stock in an open market transaction, underscoring his conviction in Plug’s current strategy and future potential to dominate the hydrogen economy at scale. On May 16, 2025, Middleton acquired 350,000 shares at an average price of $0.7154 per share, for a total investment of approximately $250,000.





“I remain confident in Plug’s long-term strategy and the opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our vision in the hydrogen economy,” said Middleton. “This purchase reflects my belief in the company’s financial strength and growth potential.”





This announcement follows Plug’s Q1 2025 earnings results, which demonstrated continued progress toward its strategic and financial goals. Plug delivered revenue of $133.7 million, while net cash used in operating and investing activities declined to $152.1 million in Q1 2025 versus $288.3 million in Q1 2024. The company also expanded hydrogen production capacity to 40 tons per day across three operational plants and secured meaningful growth in its electrolyzer and fuel cell businesses, reinforcing Plug’s position as a global leader in the clean hydrogen economy. Earlier this year, Plug introduced an executive compensation program to align executive incentives with shareholders—highlighted by CEO Andy Marsh’s decision to elect to take 50% of his compensation in Plug’s stock for 2025.





The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2025.







About Plug Power







Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.





With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, that have collectively 40 tons per day of capacity.





With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.







Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other statements that have not occurred. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the anticipated benefits and actual savings and costs resulting from the implementation of cost-reduction measures; the risk that Plug’s ability to achieve its business objectives and to continue to meet its obligations is dependent upon its ability to maintain a certain level of liquidity, which will depend in part on its ability to manage its cash flows; the risk that the funding of the Department of Energy loan may be delayed or cancelled; the risk that Plug may continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that Plug may not be successful in its financing initiatives and not have sufficient capital to continue its operations; the risk that Plug may not be able to expand its business or manage its future growth effectively; the risk that global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, currency fluctuations, increase in tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, may adversely affect Plug’s operating results; the risk that Plug may not be able to obtain from its hydrogen suppliers a sufficient supply of hydrogen at competitive prices or the risk that Plug may not be able to produce hydrogen internally at competitive prices; the risk that delays in or not completing its product and project development goals may adversely affect its revenue and profitability; the risk that its estimated future revenue may not be indicative of actual future revenue or profitability; the risk of elimination, nonrenewal, reduction of, or changes in qualifying criteria for government subsidies and economic incentives for alternative energy products, including the Inflation Reduction Act and its qualification to utilize the ITC; the risk that volatility in commodity prices and product shortages may adversely affect Plug’s gross margins and financial results; and the risk that Plug may not be able to manufacture and market products on a profitable and large-scale commercial basis. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as well as any subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Plug disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







MEDIA CONTACT







Fatimah Nouilati - Allison





plugPR@allisonpr.com



