Plug Power Appoints Jose Luis Crespo As CEO, Stock Down

October 07, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), a manufacturer of electrical equipment, Tuesday announced the appointment of Jose Luis Crespo as the Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Andy Marsh.

As of this writing, shares are trading 3.27 percent lower, at $4 on the Nasdaq.

Crespo joined Plug in 2014 most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer.

The company also announced that Crespo will assume the role of President, in place of Sanjay Shrestha, effective October 10, 2025.

