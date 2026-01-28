PLTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.99, changing hands as low as $157.28 per share. Palantir Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $66.12 per share, with $207.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.30. The PLTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

