PLSE Starts Research Work on nPulse Technology to Treat Thyroid Tumor

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE announced that it initiated a research collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to test its nPulse technology — Vybrance — for treating malignant thyroid tumors. The FDA has given approval for PLSE’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application so they can commence human trials.

The clinical trial is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and will enroll 30 patients across two sites to determine whether the nPulse Vybrance Percutaneous Electrode System is considered safe and sound in treating papillary thyroid microcarcinoma, a common thyroid cancer affecting a significant number of U.S. patients.

Per an existing material transfer agreement, MD Anderson researchers are conducting pre-clinical studies to evaluate the effects of nsPFA energy as a potential treatment for anaplastic thyroid carcinoma. Patients suffering from this type of cancer have a five-year survival rate of less than 5%.

Per management, their nsPFA energy works in a way that destroys benign and malignant thyroid tumor cells without creating heat, causing scars or damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Likely Trend of PLSE Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 1.4% during yesterday’s closing. Year to date, shares have declined 21.4% against the industry’s 3% rally. The S&P 500 has risen 18.6% in the same time frame.



In the long run, Pulse Biosciences’ partnership with a leading cancer center like MD Anderson and the FDA’s IDE approval is an important footstep to strengthen its competitive position in the soft-tissue ablation area of thyroid cancer treatmentand add credibility to the company’s brand-new nsPFA technology.

PLSE currently has a market capitalization of $914.18 million.

More on the nPulse Vybrance System & Collaboration

For Pulse Biosciences, the research collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center creates an avenue to showcase and scale its advanced technologies to treat both non-cancerous and cancerous thyroid tumors within a major academic health system. MD Anderson researchers’ excellence in cancer treatment will implement in-place upgrades for the treatment of thyroid cancers, as the non-heat nsPFA method destroys malignant cells without damaging nearby critical nerves and glands, clearly demonstrating the value of PLSE’s next-generation oncology treatment.

The nPulse Vybrance Percutaneous Electrode System has a small needle electrode attached to the exclusive nPulse Console, delivering precise, non-thermal cutting out of cancer tissue while protecting nearby non-cancerous tissues. Due to these advantages, Pulse Biosciences’ Pulse Vybrance Percutaneous Electrode System could be a breakthrough treatment for both benign and cancerous thyroid tumors.

In addition, hand-in-hand pre-clinical research at MD Anderson to examine how the technology treats anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, a fatal cancer with a very poor survival rate, opens possibilities for PLSE in the oncology market. The collaboration gives the company a solid clinical foundation to build evidence, expand its technology into new medical areas and grow in the long run.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc Price

Pulse Biosciences, Inc price | Pulse Biosciences, Inc Quote

PLSE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PLSE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

