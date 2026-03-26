PLSE Accelerates Cardiac Catheter Program After Breakthrough AFib Data

Pulse Biosciences PLSE recently announced a strategic shift aimed at accelerating the development and future commercialization of its nPulse Cardiac Catheter Ablation System. The initiative follows highly breakthrough clinical results from the company’s 150-patient European feasibility study, which showcased the strong potential of its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology in treating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

Per management, data from more than 150 patients in Europe delivers a strong and conclusive signal, showing that the nPulse system has clear potential to transform clinical practice and improve treatment outcomes for millions. Advancing this program is a top priority, with capital allocation being adjusted to fully support the opportunity.

Paul LaViolette, CEO and Co-Chairman, added that the company is excited to dedicate additional resources to its catheter-based electrophysiology (EP) program, strengthening an initiative that has already demonstrated the potential to be both first-in-class and best-in-class.

Likely Trend of PLSE Stock Following the News

Shares of PLSE have lost 1.3% since the announcement on March 17. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 23.9% against the industry’s 4.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 0.6% fall.

In the long run, PLSE’s sharp focus on the electrophysiology market could enhance its competitive positioning by channeling resources into a best-in-class catheter-based solution. This strategy increases its ability to capture share in the rapidly growing AFib treatment market while reinforcing its strengths in high-impact, scalable opportunities. The company’s disciplined capital allocation underscores confidence in its technological edge, particularly within its nPulse platform. Successful execution of pivotal trials and progress on regulatory milestones could serve as critical catalysts for sustained performance. If upcoming studies validate early clinical outcomes, the nPulse platform has the potential to transform AFib treatment and position Pulse Biosciences for long-term growth within the global electrophysiology landscape.

PLSE currently has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Strategic Alignment

According to the data presented at the 31st Annual AF Symposium, the system achieved 100% procedural success at six months among evaluable patients and delivered a remarkable 96% sustained success rate at 12 months, highlighting durable pulmonary vein isolation — an outcome that stands out in a field where recurrence rates of 20-25% are expected.

Beyond effectiveness, the procedure demonstrated strong efficiency metrics, including an average total procedure time of just 65 minutes and a reduced left atrial dwell time, along with minimal fluoroscopy exposure. The system also showed a favorable safety profile, with only a 1.3% rate of serious adverse events, reinforcing its potential to emerge as a best-in-class solution in the growing electrophysiology market.

To capitalize on these strong clinical outcomes, Pulse Biosciences is now concentrating the majority of its research, development and clinical investment on the cardiac catheter program, particularly the upcoming pivotal IDE study in the United States and Europe that will support future regulatory submissions. At the same time, the company is recalibrating other programs to free up capital for this high-value opportunity.

While the surgical clamp program will continue, near-term market development spending in cardiac surgery will be reduced. Operations for the percutaneous soft-tissue ablation system have been streamlined, with a focused strategy centered on advancing the Vybrance Percutaneous Electrode System toward an on-label indication for benign thyroid nodules, generating real-world data and validating reimbursement pathways.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the electrophysiology ablation market is valued at $8.01 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% through 2035.

Factors like the rising use of minimal invasive catheter-based ablation, increasing implementation of AI-powered 3D mapping and navigation solutions to enhance precision and increased application of electrophysiology ablation in the management of atrial fibrillation are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Pulse Biosciences recently reported promising long-term results from its first-in-human study of the nPulse Vybrance system for treating benign thyroid nodules using nsPFA technology. Data presented at the North American Society for Interventional Thyroidology 2026 meeting showed a sustained average nodule volume reduction of 74% over 15-22 months, with no regrowth or serious adverse events. Patient satisfaction was high, with 100% cosmetic satisfaction reported and 95% overall satisfaction. The treatment demonstrated continued improvement over time without fibrosis, highlighting its durability and safety.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc Price

Pulse Biosciences, Inc price | Pulse Biosciences, Inc Quote

PLSE’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PLSE has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.4% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (PLSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.