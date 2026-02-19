Markets
PLS Group Swings To Earnings In H1

February 19, 2026 — 01:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - PLS Group Ltd. (PILBF, PLS.AX), an Australian lithium mining and exploration company, on Wednesday reported first half profit compared with loss in the previous year.

For the first half of the full year 2026, net income came in at $33 million compared with loss of $69 million in the prior year.

Underlying EBITDA surged $253 million from $74 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $624 million from $426 million in the previous year.

PLS Group is currently trading, 0.91% lesser at $4.3800, on the Australian Securities Exchange.

