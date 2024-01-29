PLRX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PLRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.41, changing hands as high as $18.69 per share. Pliant Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLRX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.605 per share, with $35.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.