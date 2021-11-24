PLMR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.74, changing hands as low as $79.11 per share. Palomar Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLMR's low point in its 52 week range is $61.01 per share, with $115.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.83.

