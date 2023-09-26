News & Insights

Pliant Therapeutics: Bexotegrast INTEGRIS-PSC Interim Data Surpasses Expectations

September 26, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) reported positive data from INTEGRIS-PSC, a Phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and suspected moderate to severe liver fibrosis. The trial met primary and secondary endpoints showing that bexotegrast was well tolerated over a 12-week treatment period and its plasma concentrations increased with dose.

"The INTEGRIS-PSC interim data has surpassed our expectations, providing hope to patients with PSC who currently have no approved therapeutic options available to them," said Éric Lefebvre, Chief Medical Officer of Pliant.

The company noted that it has recently completed enrollment of the high-dose 320 mg dose cohort of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a trial. Interim 12-week data is expected in the first quarter of 2024, with 24-week data anticipated in mid-2024.

