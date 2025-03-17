News & Insights

Pliant Reports Early Responses From Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trial With PLN-101095

March 17, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) announced data from the first three of five potential cohorts of its ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial evaluating PLN-101095, an integrin v8 and v1 inhibitor, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor -refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company said interim results demonstrated PLN-101095 anti-tumor activity in combination with pembrolizumab, with three partial responses observed in cohort three at the 1000 mg administered orally twice daily dose, representing a 50% objective response rate at the highest dose tested to date. Also, PLN-101095 was generally well tolerated across all doses.

PLN-101095 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of integrins v8 and v1. It is currently being evaluated in an ongoing first-in human Phase 1 dose-escalation trial. The Phase 1 trial is currently enrolling the fourth of five potential cohorts.

